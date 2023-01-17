Just before 2023’s arrival, Coi Leray blessed the masses with a new single titled “Players,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that samples Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s “The Message.” The infectious cut lets listeners know who’s truly running the world:

“Yeah, ’bout to catch another flight, yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite, yeah, I just wanna have a good night, I just wanna have a good night, hold up, if you don’t know, now you know, if he broke, then you gotta let him go, you could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe, ’cause when you a boss, you could do what you want, yeah, ’cause girls is players too…”

“Players” arrived as part of an EP of the same name, complete with a Jersey club remix that was created alongside DJ Smallz 732 and has since become a TikTok viral hit. Today (Jan. 17), REVOLT is excited to premiere a new visual for said remix, which shows love to New Jersey with an impromptu block party. Coi spoke to us about the clip’s creation:

“I loved going back home for this video and giving people a vibe of real Jersey culture. The energy on set was incredible. Everyone from all over Jersey came out to support. Shout out Nimi, DJ Smallz, and all the Jersey DJs.”

In addition to “Players,” 2022 saw the release of Coi Leray’s debut LP, Trendsetter, a 20-song body of work with notable assists from Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, and more. It’s standout single, “No More Parties (Remix)” with Lil Durk, spent much of the year on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned both artists a double platinum certification. Since then, the “Big Purr (Prrdd)” talent remained on the forefront via a wealth of loose drops and collaborations, including “Demon” with B-Lovee, “The One,” “Involved,” “Hold Me Down” with 42 Dugg, “Wasted,” and “Woman Of The Year” with Calvin Harris, Stefflon Don, and Chlöe. Press play on Coi’s latest video below.