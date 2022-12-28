Last Friday (Dec. 23), Coi Leray unveiled her latest single, “Wasted,” an emotionally charged offering that sees the XXL Freshman alum over it in regard to a toxic relationship:

“I gave you one chance, then you f**ked it up, then you f**ked it up again, a mistake ain’t a mistake when you make the same one again, you told me that I’m the one, but I ain’t one of them, communication gettin’ frustrated, can we make it make sense? You make more time for your homies, you hit me when you feelin’ lonely, yeah, how you gon’ look at me sideways when I ain’t heard from you in five days? How we together and don’t even speak?”

The Taylor Hill and TBHITS-produced offering boasts a matching visual that shows Leray going through the motions with a love interest played by Justus Pickett. Viewers can see the highs and lows of a situation that eventually meets its end.

Back in April, Leray liberated her official debut LP, Trendsetter, which consisted of 20 songs and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “No More Parties (Remix),” “Big Purr (Prrdd),” “Twinnem,” “Anxiety,” and “Blick Blick.”

During this year’s REVOLT Summit in Atlanta, Leray opened up about her current successes, as well as what fans can expect from her moving forward:

“The future [for Coi Leray] looks like a major superstar. Shoutout to Doja Cat, she’s super inspiring… I feel like I’m super talented, I’ve accomplished so much. ‘No More Parties’ is already double platinum. My album already shattered so many of my goals and it’s like 100 streams away from a huge one of mine. So, go stream Trendsetter.”

Press play on “Wasted” below.