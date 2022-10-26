Coi Leray is proof that the future is now. The “Best Friend” emcee caught up with us at the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T and shed light on the what the event meant to her. “I feel really appreciated,” said Leray. “I’ve been going hard, had a crazy year last year [and] came even stronger at the top of this year and [I just] continue to just grind it out. And you know I love it.”

She also expressed her love for what the company’s chairman has done for the culture. Not only through the summit, but in the music business and beyond. She added, “I love Diddy. I think he is a superhero, like, I always say I’m like the female Diddy.”

Leray also opened up about becoming the person she is today. Her journey has shaped her and she’s proud of that. “I don’t really have any regrets… I feel like everything happens for a reason and I’ve been with the same people since I’ve started, so I would say to just always surround yourself with good people,” Leray explained.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the star is big on manifesting her dreams and even did so with a Sprite collaboration that was unveiled during the summer. “I first had Sprite when I was like 8,” she shared at the time. “I was like, ‘Let’s do a Sprite commercial.’ It was so random. I would never have thought that from that time, I would actually have a whole song in a Sprite campaign.”

Now, she’s ready to step more into superstardom. “The future [for Coi Leray] looks like a major superstar. Shoutout to Doja Cat, she’s super inspiring,” Leray told REVOLT. “I feel like I’m super talented, I’ve accomplished so much. ‘No More Parties’ is already double platinum. My album already shattered so many of my goals and it’s like 100 streams away from a huge one of mine. So, go stream Trendsetter.”