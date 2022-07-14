Mayorkun is set to kick off “The Mayor of Lagos North American Tour” come September 2022.

The Nigerian Afrobeats singer took to social media to announce the news to his fans. “USA & Canada! September 2022, we are fully outside! I’m bringing the heat and all the hits! Sign up at dukeconcept.com for presale access! Presale starts July 20th (fire emojis),” he posted on Instagram.

“The Mayor of Lagos North American Tour” which is produced by New York event production and promotion company Duke Concept is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Chicago. Mayorkun will then make stops in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. He will also be making stops in Canada towards the end of the tour in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun)

Mayorkun was discovered by fellow Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido on Twitter after he released a cover to his song “The Money.” Davido then signed him to his record label DMW in 2016. The singer recently released the music video to his latest and first single of 2022, “Certified Loner (No Competition). The video was directed by Nigeria’s very own TG Omori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun)

Although presale for “The Mayor of Lagos North American Tour” starts Wednesday, July 20, regular tickets go on sale Friday, July 22. For ticket details you can visit dukeconcept.com.

See the list of dates and locations for the tour below: