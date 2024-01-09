On Monday (Jan. 8), Bruce Bruce paid a visit to the “Kenny Smoov Morning Show” at 92Q in Nashville, TN to promote an upcoming event. During the chat, the hosts brought up Katt Williams and the now-viral “Club Shay Shay” interview. As part of his perspective on the matter, Bruce first gave Steve Harvey his flowers by recalling past advice that he uses to this day.

“I used to dress in Hip Hop [styles]. You know, Karl Kani, Sean John. I’m on stage wit’ it, [and] Steve said, ‘That stuff you got on look good when you’re traveling. When you go on stage, you need to give ’em something.’ That’s what made me start wearing suits,” he explained. “A lot of these comedians in big places and big positions, they do take jokes from the little guys, you know what I’m saying? And Kat, he’s just callin’ out everybody. But he did his thing, and the ratings are gonna be good. His tickets are gonna sell-out.”