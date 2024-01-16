On Monday (Jan. 15), Drake broke his silence after Yasiin Bey made eyebrow-raising comments about the Toronto star’s status in Hip Hop. Taking to Instagram Stories, the OVO talent shared a throwback video of Method Man explaining his perspective on the art form.

“Hip Hop is a culture. It’s a way of life, the way you dress, the way you talk, the way you walk. It’s the breakdancing, rhymes, stage shows, DJ, the mixing, the scratching, the wordplay. That’s Hip Hop,” the Wu-Tang Clan legend said in the clip. “The staircase emcee, know what I’m saying? House parties, Glock parties, rec room parties, all that is Hip Hop.”

In addition to Meth’s take, Drake also added a humorous line of his own — one that directly referred to one of Bey’s most notable Black On Both Sides standouts. “What Umi say again? Lemme shine my light, king. Don’t change up now,” he wrote before adding a laughing emoji.