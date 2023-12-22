Recently, it’s been revealed that he’s been working on some new music of his own. Back in November, the Alchemist debuted an unnamed song with the Brooklyn legend at a show in Los Angeles. When said collaboration will make an official release is yet to be confirmed.

In 2019, lucky fans were able to check out Bey’s fifth studio LP, Negus, as part of art installations in Miami, New York City, Hong Kong and Dubai. Unfortunately, one of the album’s producers, Steven Julien, later confirmed that Negus won’t be released in traditional formats.

Both Bey and longtime collaborator Talib Kweli took an equally creative approach with their sophomore studio LP, No Fear of Time, a nine-song body of work with additional features from Black Thought and Yummy Bingham. Those interested in pressing play on the joint effort need to subscribe to Luminary, a podcasting network that boasts Dave Chappelle as one of its investors.

“This is just the beginning. Also, it’s a principle to it. It’s not like there’s an effort to make it unnecessarily inconvenient for people,” Bey explained about No Fear of Time‘s release on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs.” “From my point of view, it seems fairly accessible, like a reasonable distance for any listener to cover.”