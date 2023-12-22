Yasiin Bey announces Paris show where he'll only perform MF DOOM songs
The unique event will take place in January 2024.
On Thursday (Dec. 21), Yasiin Bey announced a one-off show in Paris, where he’ll be paying tribute to a late Hip Hop legend by only performing his songs.
“[On] Jan. 18, 2024 at La Cigale Paris, Yasiin Bey will perform a unique show for the first time of only MF DOOM tracks,” read his joint Instagram post with MC*5, the event’s promoter. “An entire show dedicated to the music of this amazing artist who passed away Oct. 31, 2020. Yasiin Bey always showed admiration to the rhymes of who [had] been called Viktor Vaughn, the Villain, King Geedorah, or simply DOOM.”
Recently, it’s been revealed that he’s been working on some new music of his own. Back in November, the Alchemist debuted an unnamed song with the Brooklyn legend at a show in Los Angeles. When said collaboration will make an official release is yet to be confirmed.
In 2019, lucky fans were able to check out Bey’s fifth studio LP, Negus, as part of art installations in Miami, New York City, Hong Kong and Dubai. Unfortunately, one of the album’s producers, Steven Julien, later confirmed that Negus won’t be released in traditional formats.
Both Bey and longtime collaborator Talib Kweli took an equally creative approach with their sophomore studio LP, No Fear of Time, a nine-song body of work with additional features from Black Thought and Yummy Bingham. Those interested in pressing play on the joint effort need to subscribe to Luminary, a podcasting network that boasts Dave Chappelle as one of its investors.
“This is just the beginning. Also, it’s a principle to it. It’s not like there’s an effort to make it unnecessarily inconvenient for people,” Bey explained about No Fear of Time‘s release on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs.” “From my point of view, it seems fairly accessible, like a reasonable distance for any listener to cover.”
