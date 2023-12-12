Today (Dec. 12), the Wu-Tang Clan announced that they will be holding a Las Vegas residency in 2024. The legendary collective will begin their Sin City run on Feb. 9, coinciding with Super Bowl LVIII weekend. The Theater at Virgin Hotels will play host.

“Hip hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” said RZA to the New York Times about the move before stressing that the group’s intent is “to put it on flagpoles to show that hip hop can go where any other art form has gone before.” “I think the art form has evolved,” he added. “I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us.”

Back in November, RZA celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the group’s debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), through a series of concerts that offered attendees “a live orchestra experience.” 2023 also saw Wu-Tang traveling through North America, Europe, and Australia with Nas for the artists’ “New York State of Mind Tour.”

Outside of performing, the Clan is also said to be working on a new video game titled Project Shaolin. According to Insider Gaming, the gameplay will be centered around third-person combat. “Players can choose from four different weapons that all have different and unique play styles,” the publication read. “It’s understood that the game features a massive catalog of the Wu-Tang Clan’s music, most of which has been reimagined by producer and DJ Just Blaze for the game.”

Check out the official residency announcement below. General sale tickets are set to go live this Friday (Dec. 15).