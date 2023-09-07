November will mark 30 years since the release of the Wu-Tang Clan‘s debut LP, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), an album that helped to bring New York’s grittier hip hop scene to the forefront of music. On Wednesday (Sept. 6), RZA took to social media to announce a group of shows that will take place in honor of his and the collective’s upcoming milestone.

As The Abbot wrote on Instagram, the events will take place Nov. 7-9 in New York City’s Gramercy Theatre. Tickets for what’s being described as a “live orchestra experience” go on sale Friday (Sept. 8).

Released in 1993, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) went on to earn a triple platinum certification in the United States. The project’s success led to solo deals for the group’s individual members, with Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, GZA, and Ghostface Killah signing with Def Jam, Elektra, Geffen, and Epic Records, respectively.