Photo: Johnny Nunez /Contributor via Getty Images and Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Yesterday (March 2), Nas announced on social media that he and Wu-Tang Clan are expanding worldwide on the “N.Y. State of Mind Tour.” The Live Nation-produced event will span just over four months and take place in more than six countries. It will kick off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena and close out on Oct. 22 at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA. The expansion announcement comes on the heels of the sold-out nationwide and co-headlined 2022 “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” run that hit over 25 cities last year. It received a nomination for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of The Year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas)

Nas recently sat down with GQ and spoke about his 1996 sophomore LP, It Was Written, and how fellow New Yorker, the late Notorious B.I.G., influenced it. “These dudes didn’t want me to sell records,” the Queensbridge artist stated. “They wanted me to stay on an underground level, and I understand what they mean a little bit. But at the same time, Biggie made it different, where you can’t just be the hot dude that they liked from New York to Connecticut to Virginia. You got to hit the mainstream. You got to touch the world.”

On March 1, a day before his global tour announcement, Nas shared a visual to “30,” which essentially celebrated his iconic career. The track itself is from King’s Disease III, a project the 49-year-old New York native released with Hit-Boy back in November 2022.

Considered one of the greatest hip hop groups of all time, Wu-Tang Clan was formed in 1993 and consisted of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. On Sept. 4, 2019, Hulu premiered the first season of an American biographical drama about the group titled “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” The series has since gone on to have two additional seasons, with the third and final season coming last month. The subsequent episodes are currently available to stream on the platform every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET.

Learn more about the tour here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Nas
Rap
Tour
Wu-Tang Clan
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More