Super Bowl weekend is officially here and along with the big game comes a ton of clever commercial rollouts. Today (Feb. 10), DoorDash unveiled a new game day ad featuring Raekwon of the legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Super Bowl Sunday is notorious for having some of the best commercial ads of the year — and the food delivery company is gladly getting in on the fun! To make sure you have all the snacks necessary for the television extravaganza, Doordash recruited some familiar faces. In the commercial, celebrity chef Matty Matheson of Hulu’s “The Bear,” Nickelodeon’s stop motion animation Tiny Chef, and the rap OG help a shopper with her grocery list.

“They ordered pineapple. You gotta smell the butt to know if it’s ripe,” an enthusiastic Matheson said to the focused shopper in the ad. Wu-Tang Clan’s 2000 hit “Gravel Pit” even plays in the background. “Freshest cream always in the back,” Raekwon tells the shopper while grabbing a carton. “‘Cause cream rules everything around me?” she excitedly says as a nod to the famed rap group’s 1993 single “C.R.E.A.M,” an acronym for “cash rules everything around me” — although The Chef doesn’t seem impressed by her bars.

Before they wrap up their shopping adventure, New York’s finest also assists the crew in finding baked beans only to surprisingly find out that the big game watchers requested fava beans instead. To celebrate the highly anticipated football match-up, on Sunday (Feb. 12) and Monday (Feb. 13) only, first-time DoorDash grocery customers in the U.S. have the chance to get $20 off orders of $45 or more using promo code FRESHDEAL. What a perfect way to make sure you have everything that you need when Rihanna performs as the 2023 Super Bowl headliner when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona!