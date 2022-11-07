Without a doubt, KITH has been a prominent clothing line for a while now, and it will only get bigger and better as time progresses. Established in 2011, KITH operates on two planes —- a multifunctional lifestyle brand for men, women, and kids, as well as a progressive retail establishment. It was founded by Ronnie Fieg, a prominent figure in the footwear industry, who has over twenty years of hands-on experience. Lately, the illustrious brand has heightened their notability and awareness by having classic performances from New York artists at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena — home of the New York Knicks. Today, iconic duo Ghostface Killah and Raekwon handle the duties of delivering heat for the people center court.

Ghostface Killah & @Raekwon Took A Trip To Madison Square Garden For KITH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UdVr8Q7OmO — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 7, 2022

For true hip hop heads, this is a very special moment seeing two legends still spitting ether at a high level. Performing their newly released freestyle in the middle of the iconic arena with the theatrics and quality camera angles made this performance even sharper and this is certainly a great look for New York overall. Catching rap fans by surprise, the duo came out trading bars. “Ay yo Knick lovers,” Ghostface Killah started. “Here’s a bonus, this largest rap group opened doors, seized the moment.” Raekwon shortly followed up with some bars of his own. “Goose is on 42 chiconis, Knick jackets we boost bologna, hanging in hallways the castle’s lonely. Little Rascals the cane’s glowing and still holding.”

So far, KITH has called on Dipset, The LOX and now Ghostface and Raekwon to handle business at “The Garden” and after each performance, The New York Knicks seemed to have used the bars as fuel to go on nice winning streaks so hopefully they take advantage of this moment. Check it out below!