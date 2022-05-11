May 9 is officially Ghostface Killah day in New York City. During the unveiling of the Wu-Tang Clan member’s new coffee shop, Mayor Eric Adams presented him with the honor.

“There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school, and now is able to have a business out here; just coming back to the community,” said Adams during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Killah Koffee Shop in Staten Island. “That’s what it’s all about. So we just want to say, ‘thank you.’ ‘Thank you for reinvesting.'”

The entertainer, born Dennis Coles, first began sharing artisanal ground coffee online alongside co-owners Ross Filler and Shawn Wigs a little over a year ago. After much success, the team has pivoted to sharing the coffee in the brand’s first flagship location.



“I love each and every one of ya’ll for coming,” said the “C.R.E.A.M” lyricist. “God bless.”

Filler spoke to the importance of having Killah Koffee Shop housed in the West Brighton neighborhood of Staten Island.

“It means more culture and more flavor and more attention to Staten Island because that’s exactly what Wu-Tang and Ghostface and everybody’s been bringing,” he said.

Other ceremony attendees included Staten Island Entertainment’s Executive Vice President and general manager, Gary Perone. He is also the owner of the Staten Island Ferryhawks which belongs to the Atlantic League of professional baseball, per reports from SI Live.

After gifting Ghostface with a hat and jersey to congratulate his latest business endeavor, Perone announced that the team ballpark’s Shaolin Alley is named in honor of Wu-Tang Clan.

Available flavors include Vanilla, Supreme Dark Roast, Marvelous Medium Roast, and Marble Cake. While the shop isn’t quite open to the public yet, the Killah Koffee beans can be purchased online.