This month, Tribute Games will release the video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the latest installment from the long-standing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Accompanying the video game will be a soundtrack complete with songs from all of your favorite artists — two of which are Wu-Tang‘s own Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. Today (June 13), fans can check out a new single from the legendary emcees titled “We Ain’t Came To Lose,” a Tee Lopes-produced offering that sees the two delivering some of their hardest bars to date:

“Steel faced put plan villains and more, with heroes in the half shell going to war, got the city on the siege and they holdin’ the fort, got extra large pizza boxes all on the floor, get sized up by negative thoughts, your time’s up on whatever you thought, individual starvin’ the floor, so the samurai’s sword on point for the course, dangerous metals, high like the rain and Terra, the twilight meets the brain of Shreeder, all for one and trained together…”

It’s been seven years since The Wu-Tang Clan released their last album The Saga Continues, which came with 18 songs and notable assists from Hue Hef, Redman, Swnkah, Mzee Jones, R-Mean, and more. Prior to that, RZA teamed up with Cilvaringz to create the “secret” project Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, a project that was recorded behind closed doors for six years. While there was an actual buyer for the album’s single copy (Martin Shkreli), the public isn’t expected to hear the project in its entirety until 2103.

Press play on Ghostface Killah and Raekwon‘s “We Ain’t Came To Lose” below. In related news, the official soundtrack for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will arrive in the form of two 12-inch vinyls — you can get more information about that here.