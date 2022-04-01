By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  04.01.2022

Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s life story will be told in an upcoming documentary set to air on the A&E network.

Tentatively titled Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the project — a collaboration with ODB’s estate — will bring fans through the rapper’s journey from his humble beginnings in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, to his stardom alongside the Wu-Tang Clan and eventually, his tragic demise following a fatal overdose in 2004. It will feature exclusive footage obtained from his wife, Iceland Jones, as well as personal insight from the rapper’s family and friends. Set to direct the two-hour documentary are father and son duo, Sam and Jason Pollard; ODB’s estate. Pulse Films and Four Screens are responsible for the film’s production.

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband. With this documentary, the world will learn about the son, the husband, the father and the artist,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my producing partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

“At Pulse Films we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate, and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists,” added Sam Bridger, Executive Producer for Pulse Films. “ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. A genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends for inviting us into his world.”

The A&E documentary is set to air next year but is not the only ODB project in the works. Previously, Wu-Tang producer RZA announced his plans to chronicle ODB’s life and career in a “movie biopic.”

