As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (Aug. 13), Sexyy took to social media to announce that she will be opening for the remaining dates of Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The St. Louis rapper took her excitement to social media and tweeted, “We outsideee, thank you Drake!” alongside a promo video. She is reportedly no longer joining Moneybagg Yo for his “Larger Than Life Tour” alongside Finesse2Tymes, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt.

During a recent appearance on Lil Yachty and Mitch’s “A Safe Place Podcast,” Sexyy opened up about the success of her breakthrough single “Pound Town” and how she knew that it was meant to be a hit. “When I made it, my team didn’t like it. I got out the booth, I said, ‘This the one, y’all. This the one,’” the 25-year-old explained. “And they was like, ‘No. You’re not even being serious right now.’ Stop playing on this man beat. I said, ‘It’s a fun song, they gon’ like it’… I can show you messages they write to this day that say, ‘I can’t believe you was right.’ I told y’all, just listen to me. My fans like what they like.” Check out the full interview below.