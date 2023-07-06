On Wednesday (July 5), Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur Tour” in Chicago’s United Center, blessing the packed crowd with 10 years worth of career hits. Just prior to the big event, he shared a short trailer that saw him responding to a question about fear.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it,” the Canadian star began. “My answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that, one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times. I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life.”

He continued, “Before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition. I kind of wonder if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. It’s just me playing out my ideal life… That concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” consists of 56 dates throughout North America with 21 Savage providing support. The excursion follows 2019’s “Assassination Vacation Tour,” a European-only run, and the famed “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” a year prior. You can check out Drake’s message to the public in the aforementioned trailer below.