Photo: VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

John Singleton took “method acting” to a new level when he had Damson Idris audition for the role of Franklin Saint in his FX hit series “Snowfall.” On Monday (March 13), the British actor stopped by “The Drew Barrymore Show” and reminisced about working with the late director.

“By audition number eight, Singleton took me to South Central, opened the car door, and said, ‘If you survive, you’ve got the role.’ And it really was an experience. I was walking around South Central; I had to stay in character, so I wasn’t allowed to be British,” the 31-year-old fondly remembered. “And, I said to his mother, ‘Oh, how lovely your hair looks today. I’m just going to go and put this in a bin,’ and she goes, ‘John, he ain’t from here, huh?’ Nearly lost the part. But hey, six seasons later, here we are,” Idris continued.

Singleton’s mother was right. Born in Peckham, London, Idris reportedly came to America for the first time in 2015 specifically to land the part. “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” he added while appearing on the daytime television show. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact ‘Snowfall’ has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark, and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking, but the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down, smiling proud,” he shared.

Now that “Snowfall” is coming to a close, Idris’ next leading role will be in the Donald Glover-created series “Swarm.” The show sees the young actor alongside songstress Chlöe Bailey and follows an “obsessed, Houston-based fan [who] goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favorite R&B singer,” according to a synopsis. During a recent interview, Bailey admitted she was originally nervous about filming a sex scene with her co-star: “Damson made it really comfortable, you know? There were limited people on set. It was a closed set.” The 2023 thriller drops on Amazon Prime this Friday (March 17).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amanda Seales

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Halle Bailey shines in official trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' remake

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Ruth E. Carter makes history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.12.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Damson Idris
Entertainment
John Singleton
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Mexico's president says country is safer than US despite recent deadly kidnappings

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Childish Gambino teases new single in latest “Swarm” promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Amanda Seales

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Halle Bailey shines in official trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' remake

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Ruth E. Carter makes history as the first Black woman to win two Oscars

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.12.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More