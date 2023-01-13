After some speculation, Damson Idris and Lori Harvey made it Instagram official today (Jan. 13). Rumors that the British actor and the Hollywood socialite were dating began brewing in December after allegations of Harvey, 26, requiring Idris, 31, to sign a million-dollar NDA to be romantically involved surfaced online.

Idris broke the news by sharing a photo of himself kissing a smiling Lori on the cheek. The flick was posted to his Instagram Story and in the top right-hand corner, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nunu” with a heart emoji. A picture that followed immediately after showed the model posing with several stacks of money and he captioned that one, “The Plug.” Lori, the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey, recently split from a high-profile relationship with Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan. Idris currently stars as Franklin Saint on the FX series “Snowfall.” As one person said on Twitter, “One thing about Lori Harvey? She’ll date a fine a** Black man. Whew.”

The photo appears to have been taken last month. A tweet posted by Hollywood Life on Dec. 19 shows the pair arriving for dinner separately at a Los Angeles restaurant with the same clothes. Since Idris’ birthday shoutout was shared around midnight, it was the first news story that millions saw this morning. “I wake up from my slumber and see Lori Harvey with Damson Idris… What a way to start Friday the 13th.” Another surprised fan wrote, “DAMSON IDRIS AND LORI HARVEY? LORD, WHATTT?” Others were jokingly devastated that they didn’t end up with the stars: “Damson Iris and Lori Harvey? I just fell to my knees in my living room.”

In a recent exclusive with Essence, Lori discussed the importance of Black women remembering that they are the prize. “Advice I would give to young Black women looking for love would be: Figure out what your nonnegotiables are and don’t ever waiver on them.” She added that women often rush things because they want to be married or have kids by a certain age but noted she disagrees with that concept. “We need to always remember that we are the prize, and set your standards high and don’t ever ever settle,” she shared.

