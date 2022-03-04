Ever since Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan started dating, Lori’s famous stepdad Steve Harvey has had nothing but great things to say about her equally famous boyfriend. But, when asked about the possibility of his baby girl and the “Creed” actor tying the knot, Steve’s response was a bit conflicted. The thought of letting another one of his daughters go proved difficult for the superstar.

While appearing on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday (March 3), Harvey was asked a hypothetical question: “If Michael asked to marry Lori, would you approve?”

After taking a deep breath, the “Family Feud” host answered with, “Man, that’s a hard one. You know, I’ve given away two daughters, man, and I got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say … so far … um … yeah, yeah … naw, naw.” After delivering that hilarious response, the television veteran took a sip of what looked like an alcoholic beverage.

While the thought of giving Lori away is very uncomfortable for Harvey, he’s been nothing but supportive of her relationship so far. Last year, he went on record to say Michael B. Jordan is a great guy, admitting Jordan’s extreme kindness threw him off for a moment — that is, until he realized his benevolence was sincere.

“This dude was sincere and he’s proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them,” Harvey said in an interview with ET.

Nothing compares to a father’s love, but we should also note Jordan jumps at every chance to show his girl just how much he loves her, too. Besides flaunting their romance all over social media for the world to see, he said last year that Lori helped him understand what love is.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the couple has planned for the future. In the meantime, watch Steve Harvey’s hilarious discomfort at the thought of their official union here.