Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Canadian wildfires are causing air quality concerns for millions of Americans. Yesterday (June 6), pockets of thick smoke crept from up North as the inferno continued to blaze, with New York being the United States city to see the worst of it, prompting even Cardi B to speak out about the issue.

“The smell outside is crazy FROM NEW YORK TO NEW JERSEY,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story. She added that the smoke reminded her of an episode from “The Crown,” a Netflix drama series based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The 30-year-old wasn’t the only one who found the smog troublesome.

Residents and news outlets flocked to social media to show the eerie sights. “Here’s what Yankee Stadium looks like right now because of the Canadian wildfires,” one account tweeted with a photo of dark gray skies during a night game. “New Yorkers: Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to impact air quality in much of the state today. Our team is monitoring conditions closely. Please take precautions to limit exposure, especially if you’re part of a sensitive group,” Governor Kathy Hochul posted today (June 7).

Other footage showed Times Square blanketed in the unhealthy haze. New York isn’t the only Northern state seeing the effects of the wildfires. According to CNN, outdoor activities for public schools in Washington, D.C. are canceled for today. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut are also exercising caution regarding the ongoing issue.

In other news, Cardi has been keeping her fans fed. The New York native recently performed in her home state for HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert. For the June 4 show, the “Please Me” hitmaker surprised fans by bringing out Latto and GloRilla. Both artists have recently collaborated with the mother of two and dropped songs and music videos.

See more posts about the wildfires below.

