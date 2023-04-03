Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

The summer will be here before you know it, and festivals and concert events worldwide are sharing their star-studded lineups. Today (April 3), New York radio station HOT 97 announced a new venue location and who fans can expect to see performing on stage this year.

Cardi B will be returning home to New York on Sunday, June 4 for HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert. The famed radio station is bringing out the big names, adding Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke. Along with the upcoming female emcees will also be French Montana, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign. According to Billboard, The LOX will perform a special tribute honoring 50 years of hip hop. Before the main event kicks off, fans will be treated to a pre-show extravaganza featuring NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert, and TQ.

“Love that Cardi B is headlining, [by the way].” Excited to watch this lineup perform!” one person tweeted in response to HOT 97’s official announcement. This year’s show will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York with pre-sale tickets starting today and all passes available for purchase on Saturday (April 8) at 10 a.m.

Bradford Tobin, president, chief operating officer, and general counsel for the event, shared his elation for the upcoming concert in a press release. “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for hip hop’s 50th anniversary,” he revealed. TT Torrez, one of the station’s personalities and VP of artist and label relations added, “The show is all about bringing hip hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year. I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new "Honey Bun" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023
