The summer will be here before you know it, and festivals and concert events worldwide are sharing their star-studded lineups. Today (April 3), New York radio station HOT 97 announced a new venue location and who fans can expect to see performing on stage this year.

Cardi B will be returning home to New York on Sunday, June 4 for HOT 97’s annual Summer Jam concert. The famed radio station is bringing out the big names, adding Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, and Lola Brooke. Along with the upcoming female emcees will also be French Montana, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign. According to Billboard, The LOX will perform a special tribute honoring 50 years of hip hop. Before the main event kicks off, fans will be treated to a pre-show extravaganza featuring NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert, and TQ.

Love that Cardi B is headlining btw ❤️ excited to watch this lineup perform! — FRG (@femalerapgamee) April 3, 2023

“Love that Cardi B is headlining, [by the way].” Excited to watch this lineup perform!” one person tweeted in response to HOT 97’s official announcement. This year’s show will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York with pre-sale tickets starting today and all passes available for purchase on Saturday (April 8) at 10 a.m.

Bradford Tobin, president, chief operating officer, and general counsel for the event, shared his elation for the upcoming concert in a press release. “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for hip hop’s 50th anniversary,” he revealed. TT Torrez, one of the station’s personalities and VP of artist and label relations added, “The show is all about bringing hip hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year. I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”