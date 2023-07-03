Any millennial could probably tell you that the Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef has been going on pretty much since the ‘99 and the 2000s, but The Game recently took time out to show his appreciation of the “Can I Get A…” hitmaker’s contributions to the culture.

Late last week, “Bars and Nuggets” released an Amazon Music interview with The Game where he was sure to acknowledge the work that Ja Rule has put in. “You know, Ja was Drake before Drake. You know what I’m saying? He had the radio — he had the hits on the radio. He was singing, and then 50 was s**tting on Ja for singing, then came with the melodies, and came beat the n**ga at his own game,” the Compton native said during the chat.

As many may know, The Game and 50 go way back as the two were in the hip hop group G-Unit. While the “Letters” hitmaker seemingly has no problem admitting Ja’s craft was before his time, the “In da Club” artist was publicly taunting the Murda Inc. trendsetter as recently as last week. In a since-deleted social media post, 50 referred to Ja as a “stupid [ninja emoji]” after the “Always On Time” star gave a nostalgic performance at Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” music festival in Toronto last Saturday (June 24). During the show, Ja took a page from Ginuwine’s infamous “106 & Park” episode and rose from a hospital stretcher in front of the crowd.

While 50 was less than amused, fans have long praised Ja for his impact. In April, the “Put It on Me” chart-topper responded to claims that he paved the way for Drake, noting all musicians “borrow from each other.” During the interview with The Shade Room, he also reflected on his popular collaborations. “You didn’t really know who’s record it was [on a hip hop duet]. Like, when you listen to ‘I’m Real,’ is that Ja Rule’s record, or is it Jennifer’s record?” he asked.