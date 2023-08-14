On Sunday (Aug. 13), Sexyy Red took to social media to announce that she will be supporting Drake and 21 Savage for the remainder of the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which has been selling out arenas across North America since July. She was previously set to join Moneybagg Yo for his “Larger Than Life Tour” alongside Finesse2Tymes, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt.

Since the viral success of the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town,” Sexyy Red has become one of hip hop’s hottest commodities. Back in June, the St. Louis native liberated her sophomore mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, an 11-song effort with additional assists from ATL Jacob, Sukihana, Nicki Minaj, and Juicy J.