On Sunday (Aug. 13), Sexyy Red took to social media to announce that she will be supporting Drake and 21 Savage for the remainder of the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which has been selling out arenas across North America since July. She was previously set to join Moneybagg Yo for his “Larger Than Life Tour” alongside Finesse2Tymes, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt.
Since the viral success of the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town,” Sexyy Red has become one of hip hop’s hottest commodities. Back in June, the St. Louis native liberated her sophomore mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, an 11-song effort with additional assists from ATL Jacob, Sukihana, Nicki Minaj, and Juicy J.
During a recent appearance on Lil Yachty and Mitch’s “A Safe Place” podcast (above), Sexyy Red spoke on the success of “Pound Town” and how she knew that it would become a runaway hit. “When I made it, my team didn’t like it. I got out the booth, I said, ‘This the one, y’all. This the one,'” she explained. “And they was like, ‘No. You’re not even being serious right now.’ Stop playing on this man beat. I said, ‘It’s a fun song, they gon’ like it’… I can show you messages they write to this day that say, ‘I can’t believe you was right.’ I told y’all, just listen to me. My fans like what they like.”
Check out Sexyy Red‘s tour announcement and its remaining schedule below.
We outsideee thank you drake! 💋 pic.twitter.com/6bwSqRXz1M— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 13, 2023
“It’s All A Blur Tour” remaining dates:
Aug. 15-16: Inglewood — Kia Forum
Aug. 18-19: San Francisco — Chase Center
Aug. 21-22: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25-26: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28-29: Vancouver — Rogers Arena
Sept. 1-2: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 5-6: Glendale — Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 8: Denver — Ball Arena
Sept. 11-12: Austin — Moody Center
Sept. 14-15: Dallas — American Airlines Center
Sept. 17-18: Houston — Toyota Center
Sept. 20: New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22-23: Charlotte — Spectrum Center
Sept. 25-26: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Sept. 28-29: Miami — Kaseya Center
Oct. 1-2: Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 5 & 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 9: Columbus: United States — Schottenstein Center
