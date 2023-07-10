Since the release of May’s CALL DA FIREMAN EP, DaBaby has been on a run thanks to the energetic single “SHAKE SUMN,” a Charlie Heat-produced cut that’s added to the recent influx of dance-driven releases within hip hop. On Friday (July 7), the North Carolinian star blessed the masses with a remix of the track that put him alongside Sexyy Red. As expected, the St. Louis talent adds plenty of spice to the short-yet-effective offering.

“He keep playin’ with me, he don’t know, I ain’t no scary a** b**ch, I’m a h**, b**ch, I ain’t never gave a f**k ’cause I’m grown, if he act right, he can eat it off the bone, give me that d**k, I’ve been bad, f**k me real good like you mad, d**n, that d**k be so good, he might be my next baby dad, hell nah, I don’t dance, I f**k, real ghetto b**ch, weak n**gas can’t touch…”

Keeping with the theme of the original, the accompanying clip for “SHAKE SUMN (Remix)” shows DaBaby in fireman attire as his counterpart breaks out into different twerk sessions with a group of dancers. Gianni Paolo, an actor best known for his role in the “Power” series, also stars as a man who was taken hostage by the “Pound Town” rapper.

Back in June, Sexyy Red liberated her latest body of work, Hood Hottest Princess, which consisted of 11 songs and notable contributions from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana. On the same day that “SHAKE SUMN (Remix)” made landfall, fans were treated to a Gerard Victor-directed visual for “Female Gucci Mane (No Intro),” which brought viewers to one of the littest parties of the summer. Check out both DaBaby and Sexyy Red’s collaboration and the aforementioned video for “Female Gucci Mane” below.