Keke Palmer is not missing a beat as her personal life continues to be a hot topic across social media platforms. The actress already has fans in tears from laughter days after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly called her out for wearing a risqué outfit that gave folks a good look at her post-pregnancy curves.

In fact, Palmer has joined in on using a trending sound on TikTok that samples a recent interview she did to prove that she, too, can act up on the internet as she chooses. In the 15-second clip, she mouths, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gone act up, I’m bout to link up,” as she breaks out into dance. In the caption, she wrote, “Ayeeeeeee get into this mixxxx.”

Some of the “I Don’t Belong To You” vocalist’s fans perceived the video to be a not-so-subtle jab at Darius. One person wrote, “You better let him know!” A second user commented, “One thing about her, she’ll thrive always!” And a third wrote, “He better recognize who you are. Get it, girl!” Not long after the clip was uploaded, blog Instagram accounts began to reshare it with captions that implied he was getting back at her boyfriend of two years. Beneath one of the posts, Palmer wrote, “I’m very unserious :). I just liked the mix!”

Darius took a virtual beating after he implied that, as a mother, Palmer should not have worn a cheeky, sheer outfit to Usher’s Las Vegas residency, which she attended with friends. He and the budding entertainment mogul share a 5-month-old son. Black Twitter rolled into his mentions, leaving them in shambles for his remarks that were deemed overly critical and inappropriately shared with the public.

As previously reported, the multitalented force is capitalizing on the moment with the release of new shirts that were added to her online store. One shirt reads, “I’m a Motha,” and the other, “I’m Stevie to the Bulls**t.” Get into the TikTok post that has fans singing her praises below.