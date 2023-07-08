Keke Palmer is not missing a beat as her personal life continues to be a hot topic across social media platforms. The actress already has fans in tears from laughter days after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly called her out for wearing a risqué outfit that gave folks a good look at her post-pregnancy curves.
In fact, Palmer has joined in on using a trending sound on TikTok that samples a recent interview she did to prove that she, too, can act up on the internet as she chooses. In the 15-second clip, she mouths, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gone act up, I’m bout to link up,” as she breaks out into dance. In the caption, she wrote, “Ayeeeeeee get into this mixxxx.”
Some of the “I Don’t Belong To You” vocalist’s fans perceived the video to be a not-so-subtle jab at Darius. One person wrote, “You better let him know!” A second user commented, “One thing about her, she’ll thrive always!” And a third wrote, “He better recognize who you are. Get it, girl!” Not long after the clip was uploaded, blog Instagram accounts began to reshare it with captions that implied he was getting back at her boyfriend of two years. Beneath one of the posts, Palmer wrote, “I’m very unserious :). I just liked the mix!”
Darius took a virtual beating after he implied that, as a mother, Palmer should not have worn a cheeky, sheer outfit to Usher’s Las Vegas residency, which she attended with friends. He and the budding entertainment mogul share a 5-month-old son. Black Twitter rolled into his mentions, leaving them in shambles for his remarks that were deemed overly critical and inappropriately shared with the public.
As previously reported, the multitalented force is capitalizing on the moment with the release of new shirts that were added to her online store. One shirt reads, “I’m a Motha,” and the other, “I’m Stevie to the Bulls**t.” Get into the TikTok post that has fans singing her praises below.
@kekepalmerAyeeeeeee get into this mixxxx♬ original sound – CasaDi
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.