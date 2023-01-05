Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together, and they are both excited to become parents.

Yesterday (Jan. 4), the 28-year-old decided to recap the time he had last year by sharing a slideshow to his Instagram Feed. Among the series of photos, he revealed a picture of Palmer’s ultrasound with a caption reading, “To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽.”

In the comments, one of his followers celebrated him as he embarks on his journey of raising a new life.

“😢So excited for you & Keke,” wrote @vee_christine, “Your life is about to change forever & there is nothing better on this planet. Praying over y’all! 🤎🤎.” Jackson then responded by showing his zealousness. “@vee_christine definitely ready for this life-changing experience 🙏🏽,” he wrote.

Jackson delivered his post hours after his soon-to-be baby mother shared a photo of an update of her baby bump and a heartfelt message to her Instagram as well.

The 29-year-old actress opened her letter by congratulating herself for unwinding during her vacation.

“I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” wrote Palmer. “I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season.”

She also gave credit to her father for teaching her the importance of sacrifice.

“I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that,” she added. “I learned that from my father. From both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much.”

The Nope actress concluded her post by letting her followers know that she is ready for this chapter of her life, and all she has to do “is enjoy, be grateful and reap the benefits.”

Check out her entire post below.