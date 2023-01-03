Is J. Cole preparing to drop a new album? Many fans believe that since the Fayetteville rapper cleared his Instagram today (Jan. 3).

The last time Cole pulled this stunt happened in January 2019, a few days before releasing “Middle Child,” the lead single to the Dreamville label compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III, which came that summer.

Although the Forest Hill Drive rapper didn’t drop a solo project since the release of The Off-Season in 2021, he did collaborate with several artists. He was featured on YG’s “Scared Money,” which also included Moneybagg Yo. He had a verse on Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy.” BIA put him on her “LONDON” track and he made an appearance on Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama.

J. Cole has cleared his instagram. Is he getting into release mode? Is The Fall Off coming sooner than we think? pic.twitter.com/omeONeAr2v — JT (@tejadaland) January 3, 2023

J. Cole is yet to confirm or deny the arrival of new music, but fans suggest that he is gearing up to drop either It’s a Boy or The Fall Off. This indication came from his end-of-the-year 2020 Instagram post, where he mentioned the two albums as part of a rollout plan. In that same post, he also listed The Off-Season, which dropped in May 2021.

The latter was a 12-track project that had features from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Cam’ron, Morray, Diddy and more. The album landed Cole his sixth consecutive solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 282,000 album-equivalent units in the first week. It was also nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

If Cole isn’t planning to release any of the albums previously mentioned, he could be gearing up to drop tracks related to the Creed III soundtrack. While delivering a speech during a ComplexCon(versations) panel, Michael B. Jordan revealed that Cole and his Dreamville label are set to executive produce the upcoming film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 3.