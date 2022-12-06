Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  12.06.2022

Keke Palmer has a message for anyone making rude statements about her appearance.

In a series of tweets, the entertainer revealed that she hopes others can find the self confidence that they lack. “I just saw a few comments of [people] saying I was ugly ’cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer wrote on Tuesday (Dec. 6). “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life because of who I am, not what I look like.”

Furthermore, Palmer says she wish she could package self love to sell to a couple of people who may need it. “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these [people] just say anything,” she continued. “I mean truly, it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Read her tweets below.

Recently, the Nope star sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that she is expecting her first child during the opening monologue as guest host of “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend. “There’s some rumors going around,” said Palmer during the show. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am.” From then, she unbuttoned the trench coat jacket she was wearing and showed the audience her growing baby bump.

As previously reported by REVOLT, as someone whose rise to stardom began during her childhood, Palmer told us that she aims to do more work behind the camera in the near future. “I think a goal for me would be doing a lot more behind-the-scenes [work] like producing, writing and directing,” she shared. “I’ve always loved to perform and be in front of the camera, but I definitely look forward to doing stuff behind the camera.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Keke Palmer

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
REVOLT Summit

Master P reveals how you can get any car you want for free: “They don’t teach us this”

Master P revealed how to obtain a free vehicle at the “Assets Over Liabilities Live” ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More