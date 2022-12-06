Keke Palmer has a message for anyone making rude statements about her appearance.

In a series of tweets, the entertainer revealed that she hopes others can find the self confidence that they lack. “I just saw a few comments of [people] saying I was ugly ’cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer wrote on Tuesday (Dec. 6). “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life because of who I am, not what I look like.”

Furthermore, Palmer says she wish she could package self love to sell to a couple of people who may need it. “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these [people] just say anything,” she continued. “I mean truly, it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Read her tweets below.

I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

Recently, the Nope star sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that she is expecting her first child during the opening monologue as guest host of “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend. “There’s some rumors going around,” said Palmer during the show. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am.” From then, she unbuttoned the trench coat jacket she was wearing and showed the audience her growing baby bump.

As previously reported by REVOLT, as someone whose rise to stardom began during her childhood, Palmer told us that she aims to do more work behind the camera in the near future. “I think a goal for me would be doing a lot more behind-the-scenes [work] like producing, writing and directing,” she shared. “I’ve always loved to perform and be in front of the camera, but I definitely look forward to doing stuff behind the camera.”