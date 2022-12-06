Cardi B is not a fan of the upcoming documentary surrounding Casey Anthony.

In fact, the Bronx native took to social media on Monday (Dec. 5) to express her grievances about Casey, who was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter during the infamous 2011 case. After a trial that lasted for six weeks, a jury ultimately found that the woman was not guilty of first-degree murder, aggregated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was, however, found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Now that Peacock has released the trailer for the controversial documentary, titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Cardi has spoken out. “I don’t give a [d**n] how they flip it, switch it, turn it, toss it,” she wrote. “Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus. I don’t feel bad for her or the daddy. Y’all know what happened to that baby.”

Read her post about the new project below.

The docuseries will take a deeper dive into the case that occurred after the young child, Caylee Anthony, went missing in June 2008. Her disappearance was not reported until a month later and due to her conflicting statements to authorities, Casey was indicted in October of that same year. Her daughter’s body was not discovered until December 2008.

Cardi is no stranger to using Twitter to express herself. She recently also put a fan in their place after someone attempted to poke fun at a recent performance she did during Art Basel in Miami, Florida. “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” wrote the user. The “Bodak Yellow” emcee quickly ended the chatter by revealing how much she made from the show. “I got [paid $1 million] to perform at this elite bankers event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” wrote Cardi in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Think about that when you type about this Grammy winner.”

