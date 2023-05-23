Bacari Ogarro, a Black London teen better known as “Mizzy” on social media, has recently gone viral for TikTok videos that many consider extreme. The 18-year-old has been pulling outrageous pranks for likes for quite some time, but two clips shared last week have taken the cake.

In one video uploaded on TikTok, Mizzy entered a gate as a woman swept her patio area. The startled resident tried to stop him and his friends from entering her home as the door was already cracked open. She called to her husband for help, and he appeared, telling the group there were small children inside the house before the young men left. In another clip, one of Mizzy’s friends filmed him from a distance while the teen flirted with a group of girls in a dimly lit area at night. He grabbed one of the young woman’s hair then asked the stranger if she wanted to die.

Who the hell is mizzy — Tegeridy 🇺🇸✝️ (@Tegeridy) May 22, 2023

Social media users had enough of his antics. “[What the f**k]? This guy needs to be arrested,” one person wrote on a video of Mizzy approaching an elderly woman. In the footage, as the lady sat on a park bench with her dog, he complimented the pooch and pet it before grabbing the small animal and running off laughing. “I notice he’s very careful, indeed, to only target people who are not likely to shove his teeth down his throat for him. Pathetic little coward,” a user tweeted. “We wholeheartedly invite this upstanding young man to the United States. Preferably rural Texas,” another said after comparing gun laws in America and London.

In an article published yesterday (May 22), the TikTok teen told British news outlet The Independent, “I’m a Black male doing these things, and that’s why there’s such an uproar on the internet.” Yesterday, Cosmopolitan confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to videos posted online.

Another hilarious video, this time asking women late at night if they want to die You’ll see in following videos, he has a thing for targeting women pic.twitter.com/RV23mCcDf1 — Salman (@_SalmanAnwar) May 21, 2023

On Monday evening, an 18yo man was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He is in police custody The arrest relates to our investigation into social media footage including apparently unsolicited approaches to people + entry to addresseshttps://t.co/kxFOcmISr1 — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) May 22, 2023

Viral Tiktoker Mizzy Has Been Banned Off Of All Social Medias Due To His Viral Tiktok Prank pic.twitter.com/ubSifBoBta — Arcon (@ArconUpdates) May 23, 2023

WTF. This guy needs to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/Oitsbbm6Od — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 19, 2023

“Mizzy is in Critical Condition at the hospital after a prank gone wrong” pic.twitter.com/AMxNz8rYqg — R9BALL (@hithenotes) May 20, 2023

I notice he's very careful indeed to only target people who are not likely to shove his teeth down his throat for him. Pathetic little coward. — Jimbob (@StobCoireEasain) May 21, 2023

Good to see that the furore around the criminal “pranks” of Mizzy (Bacari Ogarro) has seen action taken by social media accounts who have removed his content from TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Disappointing that this anti-social behaviour wasn’t effectively tackled by the Met. https://t.co/76bFdRnRfn pic.twitter.com/0Z0xKOqUjv — Ben Obese-Jecty (@BenObeseJecty) May 22, 2023

Totally agree when is enough enough, especially the video late at night intimidating women!!!! — Maddison Fox (@MaddisonFox_) May 23, 2023

What about his cohorts? They filmed and participated in criminal activity and are just as guilty. — Syxx (@redobriensix) May 23, 2023

We wholeheartedly invite this upstanding young man to the United States. Preferably rural Texas. — Just A Bit of Rant (@RationalFinger) May 21, 2023

Until he plays a prank on the wrong person. — George Cooper (@tailrotor) May 23, 2023

A hideous thread. Why isn’t this person behind bars? — Helen Seber Bridgwood (@Knitknurse) May 21, 2023