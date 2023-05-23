Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Bacari Ogarro, a Black London teen better known as “Mizzy” on social media, has recently gone viral for TikTok videos that many consider extreme. The 18-year-old has been pulling outrageous pranks for likes for quite some time, but two clips shared last week have taken the cake.

In one video uploaded on TikTok, Mizzy entered a gate as a woman swept her patio area. The startled resident tried to stop him and his friends from entering her home as the door was already cracked open. She called to her husband for help, and he appeared, telling the group there were small children inside the house before the young men left. In another clip, one of Mizzy’s friends filmed him from a distance while the teen flirted with a group of girls in a dimly lit area at night. He grabbed one of the young woman’s hair then asked the stranger if she wanted to die.

Social media users had enough of his antics. “[What the f**k]? This guy needs to be arrested,” one person wrote on a video of Mizzy approaching an elderly woman. In the footage, as the lady sat on a park bench with her dog, he complimented the pooch and pet it before grabbing the small animal and running off laughing. “I notice he’s very careful, indeed, to only target people who are not likely to shove his teeth down his throat for him. Pathetic little coward,” a user tweeted. “We wholeheartedly invite this upstanding young man to the United States. Preferably rural Texas,” another said after comparing gun laws in America and London.

In an article published yesterday (May 22), the TikTok teen told British news outlet The Independent, “I’m a Black male doing these things, and that’s why there’s such an uproar on the internet.” Yesterday, Cosmopolitan confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to videos posted online.

