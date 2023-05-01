Photo: Thomas Northcut via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

On Friday (April 28), a 45-year-old California resident was found guilty of murder after a prank involving several neighborhood teens went terribly wrong. The young boys were playing a game of ding-dong ditch when they stopped at the wrong house.

The incident took place on Jan. 19, 2020. Anurag Chandra was sitting inside his Riverside County home when the group of teens began ringing his doorbell. He got up to answer and recalled seeing one of the boys flash his butt at him before the group ran off. According to The New York Post, Chandra had already drunk 12 beers that day and became “extremely, extremely mad” about their tomfoolery.

Chandra hopped into his vehicle and chased the teens as they hurried off in a Toyota Prius. During the chase, his car reached up to 99 mph. Eventually, the irate California man caught up to the boys and ran their car off a road in Temescal Valley, an area about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. After seeing their Prius strike a tree, Chandra fled the scene. Daniel Hawkins and Drake Ruiz of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside — all 16 years of age — were identified as victims of the deadly crash. Another three survived, including the 18-year-old driver and two 13-year-olds who were riding in the car at the time.

During last week’s sentencing, Chandra was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder. He claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, and despite rear-ending their Prius, he didn’t think the kids who rang his doorbell were injured. California District Attorney Mike Hestrin released a statement after the sentencing. “The murder of these young men was a horrendous and senseless tragedy for our community,” he began. “I thank the jury for their verdict. This is an important step toward justice,” Hestrin added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Emmett Till's accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham dies from cancer at 88

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Former Oklahoma councilman murdered Black employee, buried body under septic tank

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Mississippi officials inform the family of Rasheem Carter they found a third set of his remains

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father’s girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old’s body is left on mother’s front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023

NFL pays tribute to slain Virginia football players with a touching ceremony ahead of the NFL Draft

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.28.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Rapper MoneySign Suede dies inside of prison from a fatal stabbing

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter shares mixed reactions for death of Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

Emmett Till's accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham dies from cancer at 88

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Black Twitter mourns the loss of TV icon Jerry Springer: "That man felt like an uncle"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.27.2023

TV show host and politician Jerry Springer has passed away at 79

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Former Oklahoma councilman murdered Black employee, buried body under septic tank

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Mississippi officials inform the family of Rasheem Carter they found a third set of his remains

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.26.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
View More