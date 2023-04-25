The Department of Justice has charged an Ohio man who allegedly attempted to burn down a church as a result of his homophobic views. Twenty-year-old Aimenn D. Penny faces up to 50 years in prison for his actions.

The incident occurred on March 25. According to the Justice Department, Penny threw Molotov cocktails at the Community Church of Chesterland in Chesterland, Ohio after learning that the religious institution was hosting multiple drag show events the following weekend. The DOJ charged him with violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, using fire to commit a federal felony, malicious use of explosive materials, and possessing a destructive device, per The Associated Press.

After the attack, the FBI found that Penny was part of a white lives matter group that regularly espouses racist, homophobic, and pro-Nazi views. It also discovered that on March 11, just two weeks before the Chesterfield Church attack, Penny joined other members of the group to protest a local drag event in Wadsworth, Ohio, according to ABC News. Prosecutors said they showed up carrying flags with swastikas and yelling homophobic slurs. Penny reportedly came wearing military-style gear and carrying a firearm.

An affidavit released on March 31 detailed when police interviewed Penny in October 2022 where they first encountered his extreme views. He was handing out racist flyers and told authorities that he believed Black people were a “problem” and that a race war was coming. When police searched his home, they found a handwritten manifesto, a Nazi flag, and other memorabilia. He also regretted that his Molotov cocktails didn’t burn the church down completely.

Penny remains in custody before a trial date is set. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars for his violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act, up to 20 years for the malicious use of explosive materials charge, up to 10 years for the possession of a destructive device charge, and a mandatory 10 years for using fire to commit a federal felony.