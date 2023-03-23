Photo: Johnny Nuñez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.23.2023

Back in 2016, T.I. held a concert at New York City’s famed Irving Plaza venue. That night, hip hop podcast host Taxstone shot and killed a man and injured others at the show. Today (March 23), a New York State Supreme Court jury found Taxstone (government name Daryl Campbell) guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The incident in question stemmed from a feud between Taxstone and New York rapper Troy Ave. Troy was one of those wounded in the altercation, while his bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, was shot in the chest and killed. Two other people were shot in the deadly dispute. After the shooting, Troy sued Irving Plaza and Live Nation due to a lack of security at the venue. Fans who were at the show, meanwhile, filed their own suit against the venue claiming they were trampled after shots began to rang out.

Taxstone was first arrested in relation to the confrontation in January 2017. He was indicted at the time on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving a gun through interstate commerce.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke about the conviction and his office’s dedication to justice in a statement released today. “Daryl Campbell was convicted of killing a man and shooting three others during a tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue,” he said, per Pitchfork. “In addition to seriously injuring his rival and killing his rival’s bodyguard, Mr. Campbell shot innocent bystanders and put hundreds of other lives at risk. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits this type of deadly violence.” 

Notably, Bragg is the district attorney currently in charge of the impending indictment of Former President Donald Trump. Sentencing in Taxstone’s case is set for April 19.

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Ben Crump calls for additional mental health training in law enforcement after Irvo Otieno's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled 'LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023
