Back in 2016, T.I. held a concert at New York City’s famed Irving Plaza venue. That night, hip hop podcast host Taxstone shot and killed a man and injured others at the show. Today (March 23), a New York State Supreme Court jury found Taxstone (government name Daryl Campbell) guilty of manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The incident in question stemmed from a feud between Taxstone and New York rapper Troy Ave. Troy was one of those wounded in the altercation, while his bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, was shot in the chest and killed. Two other people were shot in the deadly dispute. After the shooting, Troy sued Irving Plaza and Live Nation due to a lack of security at the venue. Fans who were at the show, meanwhile, filed their own suit against the venue claiming they were trampled after shots began to rang out.

Taxstone was first arrested in relation to the confrontation in January 2017. He was indicted at the time on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving a gun through interstate commerce.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke about the conviction and his office’s dedication to justice in a statement released today. “Daryl Campbell was convicted of killing a man and shooting three others during a tragic and deadly confrontation in a packed New York City music venue,” he said, per Pitchfork. “In addition to seriously injuring his rival and killing his rival’s bodyguard, Mr. Campbell shot innocent bystanders and put hundreds of other lives at risk. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who commits this type of deadly violence.”

Notably, Bragg is the district attorney currently in charge of the impending indictment of Former President Donald Trump. Sentencing in Taxstone’s case is set for April 19.