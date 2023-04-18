Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl, who survived being shot in the head at point-blank range and then again in the arm, is home recovering after fighting for his life in a Kansas City, Missouri hospital. On Thursday (April 13), the Black high school junior was savagely attacked by a white homeowner while attempting to pick up his younger siblings from a nearby residence, but got the addresses mixed up.

Yesterday (April 17), Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, told ABC News that although she’s beyond thankful her nephew is still here, she wants to see that the person responsible for his near-death experience answers for his actions. “Despite everything, we are grateful that he is alive because considering what he went through, I don’t think the person who did this intended that he would be alive,” Spoonmore said.

Smiling, she continued, “We are very, very grateful that he is still here with us. We still see him. I can still hug him. His siblings can still hug him. So yes, we are grateful.” Yarl’s aunt’s tune then changed. Spoonmore sternly added, “We are upset. We are angry, but we also understand that it could have been a lot worse.” In a social media post previously shared online, Spoonmore noted that her sister sent Yarl to pick up his little brothers in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace — a home close to his own. Unfortunately, the young boy did not take his phone to be able to use his GPS.

Yarl instead showed up in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street, where he was shot twice by 84-year-old Andrew Lester. Miraculously, Yarl was able to get up and try to find help, only to be turned away by at least two neighbors before the police were dispatched. “Imagine being shot in the head, trying to seek help and being turned down twice. Then eventually being helped by someone who clearly thinks you’re a criminal too. Bring tears to the eyes,” one person said in the YouTube comment section of the ABC News interview. Another added, “I am SO proud of this young man and his loved ones. This is most definitely a miracle. There is no other explanation other than Ralph has great things to do. His brothers need him.”