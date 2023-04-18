Photo: Leon Neal / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (April 17), 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was discharged from a Missouri hospital after being critically wounded. Late last week, the high school junior went to pick up his younger twin brothers from a nearby home but mistakenly went to the wrong address. Upon ringing the doorbell, an 84-year-old white man shot him in the head and arm.

Once home, Yarl received a pleasant surprise — a phone call from President Joe Biden. Lee Merritt, one of the civil rights attorneys representing the survivor and his family, spoke to NBC News about the special conversation. “Ralph just got off the phone with the president of the United States tonight,” Merritt began in an interview with the network. After noting that the Kansas City kid is in stable condition, he added that Yarl is also thankful for the outpouring of support he’s received since the shooting.

Merritt noted that Biden wants to see justice served in Yarl’s case and invited the young clarinet player to the White House. Andrew Lester, the homeowner who shot the teen at point-blank range, could live the rest of his life in prison after he was charged with felony assault in the first degree and armed criminal action yesterday. Those investigating the crime believe “a racial component” played a role in the attack, according to ​​Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson.

In addition to Biden’s support, many have offered Yarl their aid and encouragement. Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters showed up to Lester’s property and demanded his arrest. The teen’s family also set up a GoFundMe account, which generated over $1,000,000 in donations in just one day. Even stars like Halle Berry and Justin Timberlake raised awareness for his case. “Ralph Yarl accidentally rang the door of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings. For this, a man shot him in the head. Then shot him a [second] time as he was on the ground. The man is free, and the 16-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital. This can’t be it,” Timberlake tweeted while sharing contact information for the state prosecutor’s office.

