Photo: FatCamera via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Thursday (April 13) night, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl of Kansas City, Missouri went to pick up his younger brothers from a nearby home, but the child mistakenly went to the wrong house. After showing up to a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street instead of the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace, the Black boy was shot in the head and arm, allegedly by a White male homeowner.

Since then, his family has retained civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump for legal counsel. The lawyers described Yarl as a high school junior who planned to study chemical engineering in college. At a protest held on the homeowner’s property on Sunday (April 16), the teen’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, passionately spoke about the heartbreaking shooting. “My nephew is alive, and he is healing. It is not the story that, that individual intended for us to tell. We are telling a story that is different from the stories that you normally hear,” she said.

Supporters were outraged that the accused white gunman had already been freed from custody. “There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect,” Yarl’s lawyers said in a joint statement. According to local news station KMBC, hundreds gathered yesterday to demand justice in Yarl’s case. “You sent your son to go get [his] siblings, and he almost didn’t come back. We’re here for Ralph. We’re here for every other Black boy,” one woman shouted before the crowd. On social media, others like actress Halle Berry and singer Justin Timberlake called for answers.

“Ralph Yarl accidentally rang the door of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings. For this, a man shot him in the head. Then shot him a [second] time as he was on the ground. The man is free, and the 16-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital. This can’t be it,” Timberlake tweeted. He also posted a second message with contact information for the state prosecutor. In less than a day, Yarl’s GoFundMe account has gained over $1,000,000 donations.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Survivors of deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping break silence in first TV interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Louisville gunman legally bought AR-15 the week before shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

One dead, several shot in suspected targeted attack at Washington, D.C. funeral home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
Ralph Yarl
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Survivors of deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping break silence in first TV interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Louisville gunman legally bought AR-15 the week before shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

One dead, several shot in suspected targeted attack at Washington, D.C. funeral home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More