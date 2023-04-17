As previously reported by REVOLT, on Thursday (April 13) night, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl of Kansas City, Missouri went to pick up his younger brothers from a nearby home, but the child mistakenly went to the wrong house. After showing up to a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street instead of the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace, the Black boy was shot in the head and arm, allegedly by a White male homeowner.

Since then, his family has retained civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump for legal counsel. The lawyers described Yarl as a high school junior who planned to study chemical engineering in college. At a protest held on the homeowner’s property on Sunday (April 16), the teen’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, passionately spoke about the heartbreaking shooting. “My nephew is alive, and he is healing. It is not the story that, that individual intended for us to tell. We are telling a story that is different from the stories that you normally hear,” she said.

The shooting yesterday of Staley High Junior Ralph Yarl, an honor student who is planning on attending Princeton I was told by schoolmates, brought out hundreds of protesters to the northland. Honestly, this makes no sense and needs a thorough investigation. pic.twitter.com/lTWzsp9aQP — Kevin O’Neill KCMO (@KOneillkcmo) April 16, 2023

Supporters were outraged that the accused white gunman had already been freed from custody. “There can be no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect,” Yarl’s lawyers said in a joint statement. According to local news station KMBC, hundreds gathered yesterday to demand justice in Yarl’s case. “You sent your son to go get [his] siblings, and he almost didn’t come back. We’re here for Ralph. We’re here for every other Black boy,” one woman shouted before the crowd. On social media, others like actress Halle Berry and singer Justin Timberlake called for answers.

“Ralph Yarl accidentally rang the door of the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings. For this, a man shot him in the head. Then shot him a [second] time as he was on the ground. The man is free, and the 16-year-old is fighting for his life in the hospital. This can’t be it,” Timberlake tweeted. He also posted a second message with contact information for the state prosecutor. In less than a day, Yarl’s GoFundMe account has gained over $1,000,000 donations.

“We are here because an injustice has happened.” Hundreds of protestors walked to the house where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot. Yarl meant to go to a house on NE 115th Terrace to pick up a sibling, but went to 115th Street instead. The resident shot him in the head. @kmbc pic.twitter.com/WhRKgPokPu — Peyton Headlee KMBC (@PeytonKMBC) April 16, 2023

Share this story in support of #RalphYarl and his family — and contact Prosecutor Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest and bring the appropriate charges: James S. Rooney Justice Center

11 South Water Street

Liberty, Missouri 64068

816-736-8300

[email protected] — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 17, 2023

NO content warning.

NO trigger warning. You all NEED to see that the lynching of African Americans is still prevalent in this country. April 13th, Ralph Yarl was going to pick up his younger siblings from a friend’s house in Missouri when he mistakenly went to the wrong… pic.twitter.com/lzlQW3AHPE — 🦊Amber May (FoxyVox) 🎙️ (@AmberFoxyVox) April 17, 2023

Missouri @MomsDemand volunteers joined a protest today to support Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old who was shot twice by a white man in Kansas City after he rang the doorbell of the wrong home. The shooter has not been charged. Here’s the family’s GoFundMe: https://t.co/ky8SvAFIuR pic.twitter.com/BssyMun3Bu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 17, 2023

Good morning y’all. Ralph Yarl. A 16 year old Black baby boy was shot because he went to the wrong door (as he attempted to pick up his siblings). He was shot in the head and again as he bled out on the ground. His shooter- a white man- is free. So many things I can say but… pic.twitter.com/UvqNRfAffb — Michele Rayner-Goolsby (she/they) (@micheleforfl) April 17, 2023

The largest protest events logged by @crowdcounting this weekend spanned several issues. In KCMO, 100s to "nearly 1,000" marched for justice for Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was shot twice when he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. https://t.co/3WYZx79quT — Jay Ulfelder (@JayUlfelder) April 17, 2023

Kansas City Missouri Police Department give their long-winded BS excuse why they haven't arrested the man who shot Ralph Pual Yarl, watched him fall, the shot him again, and refused to call for medical attention.

We all know if the roles were reversed things would be different. pic.twitter.com/JfZoISGVm9 — 🥀_Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) April 17, 2023

Have you ever rang the wrong doorbell? I have. Has anyone rang your doorbell by mistake? Yes. Not pounding the door down or yelling threats. — Just rang the doorbell. Meet 16 year old Ralph Yarl who was shot twice after accidentally ringing the wrong doorbell while attempting… pic.twitter.com/ACaMZ3FMvy — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 17, 2023

His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4VaZo7EFVE — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 17, 2023

“We are here because an injustice has happened.” Hundreds of protesters gather in Kansas City, Missouri to protest against the shooting of Ralph Yarl by an armed white man pic.twitter.com/ugZIA46H5b — Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini (@DrKarimWafa) April 17, 2023

Ralph Yarl, age 16, knocked on the wrong door in Missouri and was shot. He went to the door at the wrong home to pick up his younger twin brother and that’s when he was shot, according to police. CBS affiliate KCTV reports: “The correct address Yarl was attempting to go to… pic.twitter.com/7WG6E9Cn5s — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 17, 2023