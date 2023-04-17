As Ralph Yarl recovers at a Missouri hospital, authorities say the police department is working quickly to present a case to a local prosecutor, CNN reported.

On Sunday (April 16), Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves spoke on Yarl’s case during a news conference at the KC police headquarters downtown. “I want everyone to know that I am listening, and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community,” she said.

Several days before the conference, Yarl was hit with bullets after attempting to pick up his younger brothers. The 16-year-old rang the doorbell of the wrong house and was reportedly shot twice by a white man. A GoFundMe page set up by a family member revealed that Yarl sought help after the incident.

Ralph Yarl was picking up his younger brothers when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house. A man shot Ralph twice and now he’s in critical condition. His family needs support during this tragedy. Donate to Ralph’s GoFundMe and let’s pray for a full recovery! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 17, 2023

However, the page noted that a neighbor assisted Yarl only after telling him to lie on the ground with his hands up. Graves shared that the homeowner who supposedly shot the Black teenager was taken into custody on Thursday (April 13). They were placed on a 24-hour hold as officers searched the scene for evidence.

Upon doing so, authorities located the firearm allegedly used. After speaking with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, the homeowner was released pending further investigation. By law, unless a suspect is being charged, they must be released after 24 hours.

Mayor Quinton Lucas also attended the news briefing and acknowledged the community’s concern that the incident could have been racially motivated. Like Graves, he informed the public that authorities were working hard on the case.

“There are a number of folks who are working on this case,” he said. “This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized, or diminished in any way. This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department.” He later added, “As a parent, I certainly feel for the mother of the victim and others in the family. My heart goes out to them.”