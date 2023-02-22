Photo: Lucy Garrett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Tuesday (Feb. 21) afternoon, Memphis’ chief legal officer, Jennifer Sink, revealed to local reporters that a fourth member of the Memphis Fire Department was under investigation in relation to the death of Tyre Nichols.

“The fourth fire personnel actually came [to the scene] much later and provided medical care and transported Mr. Nichols to the hospital,” Sink told reporters. “We have not come to a final decision as to the action against him.”

Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that the identity, rank and status of the fourth fire department employee has not been released.

Since the Jan. 7 brutal assault that left Nichols with injuries he could not overcome, a total of seven members of Memphis law enforcement, two emergency medical technicians, and a firefighter have been fired while the city continues its investigation into the moments that led to Nichols’ attack and the events that followed. The three former fire department employees have since appealed their firings.

“The city takes this situation very seriously,” Sink continued. “We are doing a very thorough investigation because we want to make sure that everybody understands what their role is and what the expectations are for them in a situation like this.”

“Some of them are minor players, and some of them are major players. But everybody had a role, and they’re expected to perform that role in accordance with policies or training and our expectations,” Sink added.

On Jan. 7, multiple officers repeatedly punched and kicked Nichols after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. After the assault, in which one of the now-former cops allegedly took a photo, first responders transported him to a hospital where he received care for his injuries. Three days later, Nichols passed away.

After bodycam footage of the incident was released, five members of law enforcement involved in Nichols’ death were charged with second-degree murder. On Feb. 17, the now-former cops — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. — pleaded not guilty in Shelby County Criminal Court.

The city’s investigation has included 13 Memphis police officers and four Memphis Fire Department employees. In the city council meeting, Councilman JB Smiley asked Sink if anyone else was being investigated. “I can’t say if that’s it yet,” Sink responded. “We’re still conducting an investigation, and I think we’ll know better after we conclude these [administrative] hearings and finalize those [potential disciplinary] decisions.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Malcolm X's family to sue NYPD, FBI, and CIA over father's death

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Memphis nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 10 wounded

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters rally together to demand justice from Mexican authorities

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Tyre Nichols' mother vows to seek justice ahead of ex-Memphis officers' next court hearing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Cam'ron reveals his mother has passed away in heartfelt tribute thanking fans

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

NBA YoungBoy regrets missing out on the "To The Bone" video with Quavo and Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Donovan Lewis' family files a civil suit against Columbus officer involved in his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Five ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' brutal attack and death plead not guilty

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Shreveport officer charged, bodycam footage released in Alonzo Bagley fatal shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Note found with possible motive for Michigan State University shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson supporters to mail Mexican authorities pink letters demanding justice

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Black man killed by Shreveport police sued the department five years prior for excessive force

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023
