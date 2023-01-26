All five of the Memphis Police officers who were fired following Tyre Nichols‘ death have been charged with murder.

Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, 2023, three days after having two different confrontations with Memphis Police officers. According to the Memphis Police Department, Nichols complained about being out of breath before being taken to a Memphis hospital, where he later died.

The Memphis Police Department fired Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith on Jan. 20, 2023 following an internal employment investigation surrounding what led up to the confrontations with Nichols.

Court documents show that all of the officers are in custody and also face two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Yesterday (Jan. 25), Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video saying “these officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” She described the death as “horrific circumstances” and said that her department is working to “find truth in the tragic loss.”

FOX 13 confirmed that attorney Blake Ballin will represent Mills and attorney Bill Massey has been retained by Martin III.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Ben Crump, one of the attorneys for the Nichols family, spoke out about the incident at a press conference after watching the video footage. Crump compared the surveillance to the 1991 LAPD assault on Rodney King. He also said the video was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, who also represents the Nichols family, agreed with Crump. After seeing the video, Romanucci said, the victim “was a human piñata for those police officers.” He added, “It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating of this young boy for three minutes.”

As REVOLT previously reported, police took Nichols to the hospital in critical condition after they stopped him for reckless driving on Jan. 7. He died three days later on Jan. 10. According to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by the family attorneys, Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”