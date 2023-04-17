Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Celebrities are using their platforms to fight for justice as 16-year-old Ralph Yarl fights for his life in a hospital.

Yesterday (April 16), Halle Berry called on social media to seek justice for Yarl after learning what happened to him. “His name is Ralph Yarl, and I’m sick and tired of this feeling,” Berry started on Twitter. “My heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head.”

The Monster’s Ball actress also shared two photos of Yarl — one was an image of him posed on a balcony, and the other was a picture of him lying in a hospital. Berry added in her thread’s second post, “By a man who didn’t want him on his property.”

The Academy Awards winner then called on the internet to help reach out to prosecutor Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest of Yarl’s shooter, reportedly a white male, with the appropriate charges.

On (April 13), the Black teenager was heading to pick up his siblings in North Kansas City, Missouri when he accidentally rang a doorbell one block from where they were. According to a GoFundMe page created by his aunt yesterday, a man opened the door. After reportedly locking eyes with Yarl, he allegedly shot him in the head.

“My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again,” the page continued. “Ralph was then able to get up and run to the neighbor’s house, looking for help.”

Yarl’s aunt also noted her nephew ran to three different houses before someone offered him aid. An individual finally agreed to help Yarl after telling him to lie “on the ground with his hands up.”

The 16-year-old is fighting for his life at a Missouri hospital as his loved ones demand justice against the shooter. Last night, famed attorney Benjamin “Ben” Crump revealed Yarl’s family retained him for representation in the ongoing case.

