A probable cause document revealed by CNN shows new information in regard to last week’s shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City. According to the report, 84-year-old Andrew Lester grabbed a revolver and approached the front entrance of his home after hearing his doorbell ring. Opening his interior door, he “saw a black male approximately 6 feet tall pulling on the exterior storm door handle.” He claimed that he was “scared to death” and did not exchange words with Yarl.

Said document continued, “He stated he believed someone was attempting to break into the house, and shot twice within a few seconds of opening the door… He believed he was protecting himself from a physical confrontation and could not take the chance of the male coming in.” The statement says that Lester called 911 following his actions.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Yarl suffered gunshot wounds on his head and arm, the result of a mere location error. He explained to authorities that his mother asked him to pick up his brothers from what turned out to be a slightly different address — Lester’s residence is 1100 NE 115th Street, and the brothers were at 1100 NE 115th Terrace.

Thankfully, Yarl is said to be recovering at home. Lester has since been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, both of which are felonies. Shortly after the incident occurred, Attorney Ben Crump spoke to CNN and questioned why Lester wasn’t immediately taken into custody.

“Nobody can tell us if the roles were reversed, and you had a Black man shoot a white 16-year-old teenager for merely ringing his doorbell, that he would not be arrested,” Crump said. “I mean, this citizen went home and slept in his bed at night after shooting that young Black kid in the head.”