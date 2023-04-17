Photo: Jamie Squire / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

The shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Missouri last week has sparked a community into action as protesters call for justice and the star clarinet player recovers at home. Now, the legal system is catching up with his assailant.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office held a press conference today (April 17) to give an update on where the case stands. The man who shot the teenager, a white man in his 80s named Andrew Lester, is facing two felony charges for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Prosecutor Zack Thompson revealed that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the elderly man.

“After a thorough review of the case file, the appropriate laws, and information gained during the investigation phase of the case, I filed two felony counts,” Thompson said. When asked why Lester wasn’t charged with attempted murder, the prosecutor explained that he’s being hit with the highest charge under Missouri law. “We understand how frustrating this has been but I can assure the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work,” he acknowledged. Watch the full press conference below.

The charges stem from a near-fatal confrontation in a Kansas City neighborhood last Thursday (April 13). Yarl’s mother asked the teenager to pick up his twin brothers at a friend’s house. He accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address, leading Lester to open the door and shoot the 16-year-old in the head. “‘Don’t come back around here,'” the gunman reportedly said before opening fire. He then fired another shot while the victim lay still on the ground.

Faith Spoonmore, Yarl’s aunt, told NBC News about her nephew’s grasp on the situation as he continues his recovery. “We’ll remind him like, ‘Ralph, you’re alive, buddy.’ And then he has the times where he’s like, ‘Why? I did nothing wrong. Why? I did nothing wrong.’ And he just cannot understand why,” she shared. “So it’s waves. He goes through waves.”

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Property records reveal the homeowner accused of shooting Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Survivors of deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping break silence in first TV interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Louisville gunman legally bought AR-15 the week before shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

One dead, several shot in suspected targeted attack at Washington, D.C. funeral home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
View More
