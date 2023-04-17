Photo: Reza Estakhrian via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

According to CNN, the homeowner accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl twice is a white man in his 80s.

Earlier today (April 17), the outlet was able to partially identify the reported suspect after reviewing records and statements. The identification was confirmed by two representatives at the Kansas City Police Department detention unit. They also shared the man was taken into custody on April 13 just before midnight and was released less than two hours later.

But with the new information, the outlet has not released his name since he hasn’t been formally charged. In a previous report, Kansas City officers placed the suspect on a 24-hour hold while searching the crime scene. Authorities recovered a weapon that was said to be used in the shooting of Yarl. However, without additional evidence and a witness statement from the Black teenager, police released the man.

A neighbor of the suspect spoke with the media company about the night the shooting occurred. Yarl was attempting to pick up his brother from a house when he approached and rang the doorbell of a different home. One of its occupants shot the 16-year-old in the head. His attorney, Benjamin “Ben” Crump, told the outlet that he was wounded a second time in the chest.

The neighbor revealed they didn’t hear the shooting because they were asleep. But once they awoke, they went outside and saw that Yarl “was laying in the street surrounded by a few of our neighbors.” Yarl was transported to a hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Crump also shared the family informed him the person who shot the honor roll student was white. “It is inescapable not to observe the racial dynamics here,” Crump said. “If the roles were reversed,” he added, “how much outraged would there be in America?”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Survivors of deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping break silence in first TV interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Louisville gunman legally bought AR-15 the week before shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

One dead, several shot in suspected targeted attack at Washington, D.C. funeral home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
Ralph Yarl
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prosecutors file felony charges against Ralph Yarl shooter

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City gunman gave chilling warning to Ralph Yarl before shooting him

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Ralph Yarl released from hospital after being shot in head by white Kansas City homeowner

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Missouri protesters demand arrest of homeowner who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in the head

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Kansas City police chief and mayor provide an update on their investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Halle Berry calls on Twitter to get justice for Ralph Yarl as his family retains Ben Crump for representation

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.17.2023

Black teenager shot in head by white man while trying to pick up his siblings

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Survivors of deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping break silence in first TV interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Louisville gunman legally bought AR-15 the week before shooting

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Parents claim Georgia teacher allowed students to harass Black teen: "How much for your monkey?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

One dead, several shot in suspected targeted attack at Washington, D.C. funeral home

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More