Ralph Yarl is home after being severely wounded late last week. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 16-year-old was attempting to pick up his younger brothers from a nearby home on Thursday (April 13) night when he accidentally went to the wrong address. After ringing the doorbell, a white homeowner allegedly shot the Black teen in his head and arm.

According to local news station Fox 4, Paul Yarl confirmed that his son has been released from the hospital and is now continuing to recover. The man who allegedly shot Ralph has since been released from custody, prompting a massive protest over the weekend and social media outrage. “In this case, the prosecutor requires more information from investigators that would take more than 24 hours to compile,” Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves claimed on Sunday (April 16). “We want the community to know that we are committed to justice in this case and every case and work every day to seek that justice for all victims of all crimes,” she added.

Thank you, God!! Praying for continued healing ❣️ — Tracyloooo (@RealCoconutzoo) April 17, 2023

At the time of the shooting, the teen reportedly left his phone at home and did not have GPS to help him navigate the quick errand. His younger brothers were in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace, but Ralph confused that home for a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street. Missouri councilman Brandon Ellington said there’s “no justification for mistakenly shooting someone, let alone a child.” He continued, “Failure to prosecute in this case would appear to be misconduct even though prosecutors have discretion.”

Ralph’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, previously gave an update, saying, “My nephew is alive, and he is healing. It is not the story that, that individual intended for us to tell. We are telling a story that is different from the stories that you normally hear.” Supporters were thankful to hear about his release. One person who shared the good news argued that “our outrage, fury, and rage must not stop. We must demand justice for Ralph Yarl — being Black shouldn’t have to be a crime in America.” Another wrote, “Thank you, God! Praying for continued healing.”

This is Ralph Yarl. He is just 16 years old. He shouldn’t have to be fighting for his life. He shouldn’t have to live with this for the rest of his life. Until his attempted murderer is arrested & charged & laws change, we must continue to fight for Ralph. pic.twitter.com/k3WWQDQzIb — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 17, 2023

Dr. Faith Spoonmore is the aunt of Ralph Yarl. Please don’t scroll by and not listen! #ralphyarl pic.twitter.com/FvlUh33IQQ — alexa, tell me a dad joke👨‍👧‍👦 1 to go 🦅 (@fitdadceo) April 16, 2023

#BreakingNews Ralph Yarl has been released from the Hospital according to family members and is making huge progress. Yarl was shot by an 80 year old white man for just knocking on the wrong door on the wrong block and being Black. — Ford (@FordJohnathan5) April 17, 2023

Those of us here in Kansas City and around the country are thrilled to learn that Ralph Yarl has been released from the hospital. However, this in no way should diminish the fact that an 80 something white man is still not in custody. — ajsgma💙❄🌊🐶 (@ajsgmajc) April 17, 2023