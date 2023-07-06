Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, is facing a lot of backlash after publicly commenting on an outfit the actress recently wore.

The incident took place when she attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency show wearing a see-through mesh dress. In a viral video, you can see Palmer having the time of her life while getting serenaded by the superstar. However, Jackson wasn’t feeling it and took to social media to criticize the 29-year-old’s attire. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday (July 5).

This comment sparked outrage among fans who came to Palmer’s defense. In a later tweet, Jackson double downed on what he said by stating that he has certain standards and morals when it comes to how his family is represented. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he shared. “This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Palmer has yet to make any comments regarding the situation but does seem unbothered in latest Instagram post. “I wish I had taken more pictures, but we were running late!” the NOPE star captioned a slideshow of her in the outfit. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen Usher, YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

“You done lost your God d**n mind coming on the internet to talk crazy on Keke Palmer’s name,” a Twitter user said.

You done lost your goddamn mind coming on the internet to talk crazy on Keke Palmers name — I SAID WHAT I SAID (@theericklouis) July 5, 2023

Another user added, “Never thought I’d be telling anyone to take notes from A$AP Rocky but, it looks like Keke Palmer’s boyfriend can use a few tips on how to stfu, [and] raise that baby, and enjoy his girl.”

Never thought I’d be telling anyone to take notes from asap rocky but it looks like keke palmers boyfriend can use a few tips on how to stfu, raise that baby and enjoy his girl — Bioje Armani (@BiojeArmani) July 6, 2023

“Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” Monsieurmoscato stated.

Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure — b w 🧦🏛 (@monsieurmoscato) July 6, 2023

Peep more reactions below:

baby.. that’s keke palmer… — aryanna • is ready to give up. (@tripleAin4K) July 6, 2023

Keke Palmers boyfriend not liking her outfit is fine. Honestly it’s normal to not want the world to see your partner…. What’s bothersome is him saying it to the internet and not her. We didn’t need to know how he felt. — chelsie🤍 (@nchantingdiva) July 6, 2023

Black Twitter surrounding keke palmers baby daddy 🥹😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ctGwjUNSMP — SMOOTH MELANIN 🤎 (@smoothmelanin) July 6, 2023