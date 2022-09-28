After trolling A$AP Rocky by turning his Instagram profile picture into a screenshot of the rapper’s distressed face from the viral mosh pit video, Tyler, the Creator, who is known for his pranks, got the photo printed on a cake for Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin’s birthday.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Rocky headlined day two of Rolling Loud New York on Saturday (Sept. 24). A video of him fighting to get out of a wild mosh pit during his performance went viral and the internet has made jokes out of the situation by screenshotting the rapper’s panicked facial expression as it quickly became a meme. Breaking his silence on the incident, he made a comment on a post on Instagram, “That s**t not funny, sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”

ASAP Rocky explains what really went down in the most pit 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2oLwGNWLN7 — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 27, 2022

Rocky and Tyler seem to have a really great friendship as the two rappers have collaborated repeatedly throughout the years. Tyler’s loyalty to Rocky has always been publicized. While Rocky was locked up in Swedish jail for almost a month back in 2019, Tyler vowed to never tour in Sweden again.

my friends and i birthday cakes this year pic.twitter.com/i2N9MWvVgF — T (@tylerthecreator) September 28, 2022

Rocky’s Rolling Loud set ended up being cut short, but he offered an apology to his fans on his social media account afterward. “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to the new!” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last [night’s] show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

He added, “I also want to acknowledge that even [though] I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of months… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition, and [I’m] hurt about that, and I want to apologize to all my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!! A$AP4EVA.”