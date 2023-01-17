Photo: Getty Image
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.17.2023

Former President Barack Obama used social media to praise his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, today (Jan. 17). “Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he said of his Capricorn lover.

Barack posted a photo of the loving couple embracing one another as they gazed at a sunset. The sweet moment was shared on both Instagram and Twitter. In October, the two celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!” she gushed. He showed his adoration for her as well: “Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

The 44th president isn’t the only one grateful for Michelle. Today, tributes continue to pour in online celebrating her big day. Philanthropist and television host Shaun Robinson tweeted, “Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama! May God continue to bless you and bless others through you as you shine your light across the world!” A supporter added, “Happy 59th birthday to @MichelleObama! You are a true light on Earth [and] you inspire me every day.”

In 2018, the South Side native was honored to have her image immortalized by the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Today, the organization wrote, “Happy Birthday, #MichelleObama! Born in Chicago, Illinois, Michelle Obama earned degrees from Princeton University [and] Harvard Law School. As first lady, she focused on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, children’s health and military families.” The mother of two also received well-wishes from the popular kids’ educational TV series, “Sesame Street.” “Happy birthday to our very special friend, Mrs. @MichelleObama! We hope your day starts with a nice healthy breakfast and ends with all the people you love most,” a tweet with a clip of her appearing on the program said.

