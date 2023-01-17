Former President Barack Obama used social media to praise his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, today (Jan. 17). “Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he said of his Capricorn lover.

Barack posted a photo of the loving couple embracing one another as they gazed at a sunset. The sweet moment was shared on both Instagram and Twitter. In October, the two celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama!” she gushed. He showed his adoration for her as well: “Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better! pic.twitter.com/hJwQy4YCSm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2023

The 44th president isn’t the only one grateful for Michelle. Today, tributes continue to pour in online celebrating her big day. Philanthropist and television host Shaun Robinson tweeted, “Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama! May God continue to bless you and bless others through you as you shine your light across the world!” A supporter added, “Happy 59th birthday to @MichelleObama! You are a true light on Earth [and] you inspire me every day.”

In 2018, the South Side native was honored to have her image immortalized by the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Today, the organization wrote, “Happy Birthday, #MichelleObama! Born in Chicago, Illinois, Michelle Obama earned degrees from Princeton University [and] Harvard Law School. As first lady, she focused on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, children’s health and military families.” The mother of two also received well-wishes from the popular kids’ educational TV series, “Sesame Street.” “Happy birthday to our very special friend, Mrs. @MichelleObama! We hope your day starts with a nice healthy breakfast and ends with all the people you love most,” a tweet with a clip of her appearing on the program said.

Happy Birthday, #MichelleObama! 🎂 Born in Chicago, Illinois, Michelle Obama earned degrees from Princeton University & Harvard Law School. As first lady, she focused on women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, children’s health, and military families. 🖼: https://t.co/XOzQbCyiUe (detail) pic.twitter.com/OOtoBkMF8I — National Portrait Gallery USA (@smithsoniannpg) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to one of our favorite South Siders, @MichelleObama! 🎂 🎉 From your dedication to supporting the next generation of leaders at the Obama Foundation to your leadership launching @GirlsAlliance's #GetHerThere campaign—we are grateful for you today and every day. pic.twitter.com/80oy9hMdlZ — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to our very special friend, Mrs. @MichelleObama! We hope your day starts with a nice healthy breakfast and ends with all the people you love most. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hIjgyWv11y — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday @MichelleObama! May God continue to bless you and bless others through you as you shine your light across the world! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/AQDUJt8iDO — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) January 17, 2023

A big happy birthday to @MichelleObama .. enjoy your day Queen!!! pic.twitter.com/3uJZO25sK5 — loni love (@LoniLove) January 17, 2023

Happy 59th Birthday to our forever First Lady @MichelleObama 💕 pic.twitter.com/NOPdsSsbcc — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 17, 2023

Happy Birthday to @MichelleObama, a great First Lady, author, attorney and role model.

(Official White House Portrait) pic.twitter.com/fBK661a6zd — PETER MAER (@petermaer) January 17, 2023

Happy 59th birthday to @MichelleObama! You are a true light on earth & you inspire me every day. 😇♑️ Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/0U2SVrpx8s — Kathie (@gypsy18) January 17, 2023

There is 👏 no limit👏 to what we,👏 as women,👏 can accomplish. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama! 🎉

Thank you for inspiring women and girls! pic.twitter.com/5f5kTrmI4b — UN Women (@UN_Women) January 17, 2023

Happy birthday to the amazing,hardworking, empowering and beautiful @MichelleObama wishing you an amazing year and birthday queen you’ve truly been an inspiration in my life and many little girls and women’s lives and I’m forever thankful to you have an amazing birthday 🥳 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/4veHmdh8WV — Aurore 🌸 (@awe_rore) January 17, 2023