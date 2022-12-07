Today (Dec. 7), REVOLT announced an original special airing on Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET: “REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation.” The 44th first lady filmed the 2-hour event at the state-of-the-art studios in the network’s Atlanta headquarters. Viewers can expect the panel to feature influential and powerful women of color.

Grammy Award-winning recording artists H.E.R. and Kelly Rowland, supermodel-activist Winnie Harlow, businesswoman Tina Knowles-Lawson and radio host Angie Martinez, who will also moderate, will join Obama for the discussion. The multigenerational conversation spotlights the former first lady’s insights on mother-daughter dynamics, the power of fatherhood and choosing a partner as the panel discusses her new bestseller, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

Next week’s special follows her newly released book, where she offers readers deep reflections on change, challenge and power. For women — with a focus on those of color — this book institutes a new frame of thinking and guidance for lifting their voices in a world that may often prefer their silence. “Since stepping into the national spotlight, we have admired Mrs. Obama’s genius, poise and grace under fire,” Monique Chenault, REVOLT’s president of news, specials and documentary, noted. “But witnessing up close her authenticity, empathy and true desire to connect was an extraordinary thing to behold and an absolute honor to share with an audience she cares so deeply for.”

Obama’s book perfectly sets the tone for the REVOLT special, allowing our panel of women of color the opportunity to be vulnerable, celebrate sisterhood, and be heard and seen by each other along with the millions of viewers that continue to tune into the network’s programming. Chenault said, “When we launched REVOLT Studios earlier this year, we envisioned it would be a catalyst for rapid growth and REVOLT’s ascension to the leading Black-owned and operated media company.” She added, “Nearly a year later, we are welcoming one of the world’s most fearless, most inspirational and most visionary leaders, Michelle Obama, which further demonstrates we’ve successfully created a space where we are creating compelling original content and authentically feeding our audience’s appetite for unfiltered and meaningful conversations that resonate with Black communities globally.”

“We are honored and excited to partner with Michelle Obama to produce such a powerful special that features a panel of brilliant Black and Brown women speaking candidly on important topics that will make you laugh, cry, feel inspired and open your mind to new ways of thinking that can transform your life,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, shared. He concluded, “From curating a dynamic group of cross-generational women in front of the camera to having woman-led teams driving the project behind the camera, this program reflects our mission to empower Black women on all levels and provide a platform to tell their stories authentically and unapologetically.”