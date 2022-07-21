Michelle Obama announced the release of her next memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, this fall. The book will center on Obama’s experiences and share insight into how she navigates her stressful life. According to a statement, the novel will offer “readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power,” PEOPLE reports.

This offering follows up the critically-acclaimed autobiography, Becoming. It was a New York Times best-seller and sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. Obama’s sales surpassed the sales of any memoir by a first lady or president, including her husband.

Obama writes in the book’s introduction, “I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what.” This statement is included in Thursday’s announcement by the Random House Publishing Group and its imprint Crown.

Obama continued, “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things.”

In other related news, Barack and Michelle Obama inked an exclusive multi-year first-look deal with Audible in June 2022. This deal comes after the couple parted ways with Spotify in 2019. Michelle said in a statement, “Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories — while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them,” she said in a statement. Former President Obama weighed in, “At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us.”